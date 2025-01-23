The Los Angeles Dodgers have a super-team. They continue to sign players in MLB free agency, and LA is the favorite to repeat as World Series champions in 2025. Injuries may be the only element of the game that could derail their championship plans. Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes recently provided a promising Michael Kopech injury update, however, via Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.

“GM Brandon Gomes indicated reports of a forearm issue with Michael Kopech are overblown. Kopech was ‘grinding' thru October like so many other Dodgers pitchers. Is well into his offseason throwing program. ‘I don’t think there’s anything of concern at this point,'” Plunkett wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Kopech, 28, has dealt with injury concerns in his career. The Dodgers are seemingly not concerned about any current injury issues, though.

The Dodgers acquired Kopech from the Chicago White Sox during the 2024 season. After recording a lackluster 4.74 ERA in 43 games out of the White Sox's bullpen, Kopech found his footing with the Dodgers. He pitched to a strong 1.13 ERA across 24 relief appearances with Los Angeles. Kopech almost looked like a new pitcher in LA, as the big market clearly did not intimidate him.

Kopech is establishing himself as one of the better relievers in the league. He may even end up earning a full-time closer role at some point down the road. As long as Kopech can stay healthy, he should have an opportunity to perform well.

The Dodgers have been the most aggressive team this offseason. They have added stars such as Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki among many other players. Los Angeles clearly isn't content with their 2024 championship. The Dodgers are trying to build a legitimate dynasty.

It would not be surprising by any means to see them continue to add as the offseason moves forward.