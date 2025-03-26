The Los Angeles Dodgers have confirmed plans to visit the White House on April 7 to celebrate their 2024 World Series title, per CNN. The trip, set before a series against the Nationals, has sparked a storm of criticism due to its timing—coming just days after a tribute to Jackie Robinson was scrubbed from a government website as part of a “digital refresh” under Donald Trump’s direction.

In keeping with long-standing baseball tradition, President Trump has invited the 2024 World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers to the White House when they play in Washington D.C. on April 7. The Dodgers look forward to visiting the White House and celebrating our title. In… — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Robinson, a Dodgers legend and American hero, served as a second lieutenant in World War II and shattered baseball’s color barrier in 1947. Though his military story had no mention of DEI language, it was among a wave of historical content removed from the Department of Defense site. That erasure, paired with Trump’s broader stance on diversity efforts, has inflamed backlash from fans who say the Dodgers are betraying the values Robinson stood for.

“It wasn’t a formal conversation that we had as a ballclub,” manager Dave Roberts said when asked about the decision. “To my understanding, every World Series champion gets that honor, so it’s a great honor for all of us.” Roberts acknowledged he was unaware of the Robinson incident but added, “I’m happy that the page went back up. I have my strong opinions on DEI and all that stuff, but that’s another scrum.”

Backlash grows online

The announcement immediately triggered outrage across social media. Critics accused the team of prioritizing ceremony over principle. “You stand for nothing,” one user wrote. Another added, “After what he did to Jackie Robinson? Disgusting.”

The irony hasn’t gone unnoticed. In 2019, Roberts signaled he would not visit Trump’s White House. When reminded of that, he smirked and simply said, “Did I?… I’m going.”

Even high-profile figures linked to the team, like part-owner Magic Johnson, who has spoken out against Trump before, have remained silent. Dodgers star Mookie Betts, who skipped a White House invite in 2018, has yet to say whether he’ll attend this one.

Despite the uproar, the Dodgers confirmed the visit on social media, stating they “look forward to visiting the White House and celebrating our title.”