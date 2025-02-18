The Los Angeles Dodgers own MLB's best roster, and a roster this good also brings a problem that other teams would love to have: too many talented players and not enough Major League spots. Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts, at the helm since 2016, knows his roster is in an exciting, albeit challenging spot, as he told reporters on Monday.

“Guys will get an opportunity,” noted Roberts, thinking about his club's talented youth. “When you have a roster that's arguably the most talented roster in history, 1 through 40, playing time is hard.”

Two relatively inexperienced yet promising players who will get an extensive look at Dodgers spring camp, per Roberts, are James Outman and Andy Pages. Outman, entering his age-28 season, was drafted by the Dodgers back in 2018 and made his debut in 2022. The left-handed-hitting outfielder played nearly a full season in 2023, with a 114 OPS+ and 23 home runs across 151 games. Outman was a favorite in National League Rookie of the Year voting that season, finishing in third place, but his sophomore campaign in 2024 was less than stellar. In 156 plate appearances last season, Outman slashed .147/.256/.265.

As for Pages, he signed with the Dodgers in 2018 and got his first taste of LA life last summer. In 116 games, the Cuban-born outfielder posted an OPS of .712, anchored by 13 long balls and 29 walks in 116 games. Pages logged the majority of his defensive innings last season in centerfield.

Another player who Roberts mentioned in regard to the roster competition is Kike Hernandez. Believe it or not, 2025 will be the 12th season of Hernandez's career. The 33-year-old appeared in 126 games for Los Angeles last season, belting a dozen homers with 42 RBIs in 393 plate appearances.

Unlike the aforementioned Outman and Pages, Hernandez brings some defensive flexibility to the table. Hernandez logged defensive innings at all eight positions last year, except for in right field and behind the plate.

The Dodgers will play their first Cactus League game on Thursday, February 20, when they host the Chicago Cubs.