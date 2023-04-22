Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder James Outman is the new favorite to be the 2023 NL Rookie of the Year. After hitting his sixth home run of the season, the Dodgers’ rookie has the best odds to win the award.

James Outman leads the way with +320 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook for the 2023 NL Rookie of the Year award. The Dodgers’ outfielder moved ahead of Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Corbin Carroll, who’s second with +350 odds. St. Louis Cardinals rookie Jordan Walker is a distant third with +700 odds.

Outman’s second-inning bomb off Chicago Cubs pitcher Hayden Wesneski Saturday gave him a league-high six home runs among all rookies. Outman also drove in two runs, pushing him past Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy for a team-high 17 RBI.

.@james_outman extends his rookie HR lead with his 6th on the year. pic.twitter.com/u4ZHwseMgt — MLB (@MLB) April 22, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Before the 2023 MLB season started, Outman wasn’t even viewed as an NL Rookie of the Year candidate, let alone the favorite for the award. The No. 8 ranked prospect in the Dodgers’ organization, Outman won the starting center field job in spring training. The 25-year-old has exceeded expectations, hitting .304/.400/.667 into his 22nd game of the season.

There was a brief glimpse that Outman could make an immediate contribution to the Dodgers last year. Outman made his MLB debut in 2022. He picked up six hits in 13 at-bats, including a home run and two doubles.

Outman has been one of the few bright spots on the Dodgers in the first few weeks of the season. Los Angeles has followed up a 111-win campaign with a 10-11 start.

Carroll entered Opening Day as the clear favorite to become the 2023 NL Rookie of the Year. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, Carroll is hitting .253/.291/.467 with four home runs in 21 games. The Diamondbacks have already signed Carroll to a long-term contract.