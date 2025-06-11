The Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres are going at it in the marquee series of the week, as two of the best teams in baseball clash in a crucial division rivalry. The Dodgers got the better of the Padres in an epic extra-innings in the first game of the set on Monday night, but they didn't have the same success on Tuesday.

The Padres jumped all over Los Angeles to start the game, racing out to a 9-0 lead and forcing the Dodgers to turn to position players on the mound in the sixth inning. By the end of the carnage, San Diego had raced away with an 11-1 victory to even the series up at one game apiece.

Dodgers pitcher Matt Sauer got crushed by the explosive and dangerous Padres lineup in this one. After Lou Trevino started as an opener with a scoreless first inning, Sauer got rocked for nine runs on 13 hits in just 4.2 innings as the Padres blew the game open. After the game, Sauer didn't hold back on where he struggled in the loss.

“I felt good, the feel was good, just left way too many pitches over the middle,” Sauer said. “They were able to get the bat to the ball, get some hits. I've gotta show up tomorrow ready to work.

“I've just gotta be better with locating the ball.”

Things spiraled out of control quickly for Sauer in this game, and just like that the Dodgers were completely out of the running. The right-hander threw 111 pitches in this game, so it's likely that he won't be ready to go again until at least the weekend.

The two division rivals will decide this series in San Diego on Wednesday night. Justin Wrobleski is slated to get the start for Dave Roberts and company while Randy Vasquez will be on the mound for the Friars.

After Tuesday's rout, the Padres are just one game behind the Dodgers in the NL West, so they can potentially take a share of the division lead with a win on Wednesday night.