The Los Angeles Dodgers drew more eyes, attention and hype following the Kyle Tucker signing. L.A.'s Max Muncy will soon team with the former Chicago Cubs star. But will Muncy, Tucker and L.A. earn enough relaxation time before the spring training grind?

Opening day is now two months away. Though reporting for spring ball takes place three weeks from now.

Muncy is unbothered by the limited respite time — as he told Foul Territory on Wednesday. The now three-time World Series champion says he and his teammates are already beginning baseball activities. He's envisioning a throwback style of spring training once the Dodgers and Dave Roberts all get together.

“Spring Training this year is gonna be more like it was in the old days, where you're really starting to ramp up instead of showing up to fully ready to go,” Muncy said.

Did Max Muncy, Dodgers earn any rest though?

Muncy's last public appearance was the victory parade outside and inside Chavez Ravine back in November.

Article Continues Below

Tucker's addition further increases the franchise's chances to claim a third straight WS — a first in franchise history. It'll also mark the first three-peat in the MLB since the late 1990s/early 2000s New York Yankees — plus L.A.'s first three consecutive title winner since the early 2000s Lakers in the NBA.

But was there any time to recharge the batteries on Muncy's end? Or even his L.A. teammates?

“I think the thing most of us have done, especially with us being in multiple World Series, is how important rest is,” Muncy explained. “Most of the guys I talked to have been on the same program I'm on.”

That program involves starting baseball activities in the middle of January.

“If we want to make another run to November, you've got to be as rested as you can to get through the summertime,” Muncy said. “We've got to have our rest and most guys push back their training until now.”

L.A. opens spring training against the Anaheim Angels on Feb. 21 down in Tempe, Az.