Though Yoshinobu Yamamoto may have earned World Series MVP for his once-in-a-lifetime three wins in the Fall Classic, Max Muncy may have a bit more claim for that honor than some Los Angeles Dodgers fans initially expect.

Why? Because the veteran third baseman saved Justin Wrobleski from being ejected for his bench-clearing interaction with Andrés Giménez, which could have changed LA's entire plan before Dave Roberts started rotating in his starters on the way to a Game 7 win, as he explained on Foul Territory.

“You know, my first reaction was like, ‘H*ll yeah, don't back down to this guy. Get him.' And then immediately I was like, ‘Oh crap, we need him to stay in this game,'” Maxey explained.

“He's got to throw some more batters. So I was like, I got to get him out of there. Um, yeah, my initial reaction was, ‘Yeah, go get him.' But then I was like, ‘Oh man, we got to get, we got to make sure he stays in this game.' And, you know, thankfully, the umpires all came up to me and they're like, ‘If you didn't get him out of there, we were probably gonna have to toss him, you know, because you know how that goes with the, the instigation rules.' If you're the guy that instigates it, then you're usually the one that gets tossed, even though it's not your fault.

“And so, you know, I knew we needed him for at least one or two, maybe three more batters just based on that part of the lineup. And I was, you know, so I was like, I got to get him out of there and make sure he stays in this game. And I talked to him the next day, and he was like, ‘Yeah, I appreciate it.' You know, at first I think he was a little taken aback that I was not letting him get in the fight, but you know, it's he had that mentality the whole postseason. Every time he pitched, he was coming after you. He didn't care who you were.”

While things did get dicey for Wrobleski, in the end, he did his job for the Dodgers in a relatively rough circumstance, recording two Ks over 1.1 innings in place of Shohei Ohtani to set up Tyler Glasnow. In Muncy's opinion, Wrobleski's willingness to attack batters regardless of the moment perfectly embodies what LA wants from its pitchers, and why they are all World Series Champions once more.

“You know, that's part of the things that I love about our pitchers is they, they start getting that attitude that they're going to attack you and they don't care,” Muncy declared. “And, um, you know, it's the right attitude to have, but sometimes you have to have someone, you know, pull you out of there.”