The Los Angeles Dodgers have dominated as Shohei Ohtani resumed his two-way role with the team. Los Angeles has scored 30 runs over the last three games. And while Ohtani contributed 2 home runs and 7 RBI in that span, Max Muncy has overshadowed the reigning NL MVP.

Muncy hit a grand slam against the Colorado Rockies Wednesday. It was his second grand slam in three games, per Dodgers Nation.

MAX MUNCY GRAND SLAM TO GIVE THE DODGERS A 7-1 LEAD OVER THE ROCKIES IN THE 7TH INNING 🚨 This is Muncy’s 2nd grand slam in 3 days! Via @SportsNetLA pic.twitter.com/m0D7cmCSMp — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

LA’s third baseman drove in 6 runs, leading the team to an 8-1 win over Colorado. And in the Dodgers’ series finale against the Washington Nationals, Muncy went off for 2 home runs and 7 RBI. It was his second 7-RBI game in 22 days. That’s the least amount of time between 7-RBI games since 1951.

Max Muncy powers the Dodgers three-game winning streak

In the last three games Muncy has gone 6-13 with 3 home runs (2 grand slams), 13 RBI and 6 runs scored. The two-time All-Star now has 4 multi-homer games this season, all in the last month. Wednesday marked the third time Muncy has had 6 or more RBI in a game this season.

The 10th-year veteran is making up for a slow start in which he went homer-less over the first month of the season. But Muncy has slowly been heating up. After producing a .684 OPS in April, he posted an .851 OPS in May. And he’s on an absolute tear in June.

Entering Wednesday’s matchup against the Rockies, Muncy was slashing .317/.457/.603. He now has 6 home runs, 20 RBI and 22 runs scored in 22 June games. The hot streak has raised his batting average 30 points as he’s now hitting .250 with an .820 OPS on the season. Muncy has 12 home runs, 51 RBI and 2.5 bWAR in 76 games.

The Dodgers have also been hot of late. After dominating the division all season, the San Francisco Giants pulled into a tie for first place with LA on June 13. Since then, the Dodgers responded by winning nine of their last 11 games. Los Angeles won its series against the Giants 2-1 and took three of four games against the San Diego Padres in that span.

The Dodgers took back control of the division with the hot streak. After beating the Rockies Wednesday, LA has a 5.5 game lead over the Giants and the Padres, who are tied for second place in the NL West.