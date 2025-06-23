The Los Angeles Dodgers watched Max Muncy hit a feat not seen in more than seven decades. He produced an MLB mark that Ralph Kiner last nailed in 1951.

Muncy drove in an astonishing seven runners in against the Washington Nationals on Sunday. The Dodgers claimed the 13-7 win at Chavez Ravine.

It's not his first time he lured that many runners home. Here's what OptaSTATS provided regarding Muncy's newest accolade.

“Max Muncy had 7 RBI today, 22 days after he had 7 RBI against the Yankees on May 31. That is the fewest number of days between games with 7+ RBI since Ralph Kiner in 1951 with the Pirates (14 days, 7/4-7/18),” the account posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Getting RBIs are common for the 34-year-old World Series winner. Except he hit the rare lucky seven twice in not even a month.

How Dodgers, Max Muncy fared offensively vs. Phillies

Muncy went to the bat four times. He pounded out two hits. But again, got seven runners touching home plate. He even broke a long scoring drought before the Dodgers exploded for 13 runs.

The right-handed batter powered his first hit on a Grand Slam. He smacked a 98 mph sinker in the bottom of the sixth inning. And that hit sparked the Dodgers' scoring from there.

Shohei Ohtani tacked on three more runs for L.A. He tripled to right field that brought three runners in. Ohtani even struck out two batters before turning to hitting for the rest of the afternoon. Mookie Betts then lifted the lead to 8-3 off a single to left field.

Muncy came back to blast another homer. He took a 96 mph fastball and sent the ball flying 412 feet toward center field. Betts and Freddie Freeman came home thanks to Muncy.

Muncy's multiple HR performance came one day after Andy Pages and Will Smith blasted over the outfield fence. The longtime Dodgers star has ripped eight home runs in his last 30 games. He's driven 27 runners home. Muncy has scored 20 runs while pounding 26 total hits during that span.

The Dodgers are now 48-31 overall in 2025.