The Los Angeles Dodgers are having so much fun heading into camp that World Series hero Miguel Rojas went as far as to joke around and say that starting pitcher Blake Snell was the “weakest” guy in training camp. Rojas, who hit the game-tying home run in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series which the Dodgers ended up winning, said that Snell was the guy he thinks could do the fewest number of push-ups in the Dodgers clubhouse in camp.

Snell then commented on the video where Rojas said the thing, saying that him being called the “weakest” was “crazy”. This hilarious exchange prompted a bit of backtracking from the Dodgers infielder, who then said that he decided to single out Snell based on “conversations” they had about “grip strength”.

This saga should be over now that Rojas has gone on camera to hilariously apologize to Snell for his out of pocket remarks earlier in Dodgers camp.

“I got to come here to apologize to my teammate Blake Snell. I should never say something like that about him. He's not the weakest in camp. I let my emotions take over myself. That's not who I am,” Rojas said in a video posted by the official Dodgers account before Snell interrupted him.

A statement from Miguel Rojas. pic.twitter.com/QBbS4ioxS9 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 17, 2026

Dodgers have hilarious exchanges during camp

Snell, of course, was the mastermind of such an apology video from Rojas. The Dodgers are clearly enjoying themselves prior to the start of Spring Training, and you can just see it in the hilarity of their exchange.

“Cut, cut, cut. You gotta tell them I was benching 100 pounds in there. Today,” Snell commanded. “Squatting, tell them I was squatting 600.”

“He squat more than Shohei. And the deadlift. You guys gotta see the deadlift. This guy's a beast. I don't know about the push-ups, but this guy is one of the strongest in camp.”