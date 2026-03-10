Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg have been the two best rookies of their class, and they have taken plenty of strides in their game since their days in Duke. But the bond of those two stretches beyond basketball, with the Charlotte Hornets guard revealing a very interesting thing about his friendship dynamic with the Dallas Mavericks forward.

In an appearance on The Ryen Russillo Podcast, the Hornets rookie shed light on how basketball is rarely, if ever, brought up whenever he catches up with his former Duke teammate.

“When we talk it’s less about basketball and more about where you’re living? How often is your family down there? How you doing? You know, that type of stuff. Which is cool and lasting,” Knueppel shared.

In friendship, shop talk is part of catching up. But for Knueppel, he knows that his friendship with Flagg isn't just centered on their livelihoods. They are friends for life who've been bonded since their collegiate days, and the Hornets guard seems to be very happy that this is the kind of friendship he has with Flagg.

Hornets' Kon Knueppel and Mavericks' Cooper Flagg vie for rookie supremacy

At this point, Knueppel looks to be the front-runner for the 2026 Rookie of the Year award. For starters, he's been consistent and healthy for the Hornets most of the season. Moreover, the Hornets have been playing winning basketball; while they've fallen under .500 yet again, the fact that they're in the playoff picture to begin with is a huge win.

Meanwhile, Flagg has gone through more growing pains, and he's also missed more time due to injuries. The Mavericks being a lottery team might also be a detriment to his case for winning the Rookie of the Year award.

Whatever the case may be, this much is true: Knueppel and Flagg know that there are plenty of things bigger than basketball, and their friendship is one of them.