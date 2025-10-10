Game 4 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers remained tied at 0-0 through the first six innings, as the two teams were in a pitchers' duel. Tyler Glasnow, however, turned plenty of heads for his performance on the mound on Thursday. So much so, he had nearly the entire MLB world praising him after he was pulled out of the contest.

The 32-year-old starting pitcher ended the day with eight strikeouts while allowing just two hits and three walks through 6.0 innings pitched. He also threw 83 pitches. It was a true superstar performance in the playoffs. Fans, analysts, and popular social media accounts alike shared their reactions to Tyler Glasnow's day on the mound.

“Tyler Glasnow has yet to allow a run in the playoffs as a Dodger,” said Talkin' Baseball.

Tyler Glasnow, Wicked 90mph Slider. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/AM01yQIzPJ — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Popular team account Dodgers Nation claimed, “TYLER GLASNOW HAS 6 SHUTOUT INNINGS VS THE PHILLIES IN NLDS GAME 4.”

83 pitches First playoff start with the Dodgers.pic.twitter.com/Tb5YyETsEG — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) October 9, 2025

“Beast,” claimed one account.

Another individual stated, “Long hair goat is back.”

Thursday's contest was Tyler Glasnow's first playoff start with the Dodgers despite playing for the club since 2024. The All-Star pitcher suffered an elbow injury in September just before the playoffs last season, which prevented him from participating in any games during the Dodgers' World Series run.

But it's a completely different story in 2025, as Glasnow is one of the featured starting pitchers in the Dodgers' rotation. He entered the playoffs owning a 3.19 ERA and 1.096 WHIP while recording 106 strikeouts through 90.1 innings pitched. Los Angeles will hope to lean on his production at a later date in the postseason, assuming the club advances to the next round.