Chicago is bursting with momentum after the Cubs evened the score with the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. On Saturday, the Cubs have a chance to pull off a comeback from 2-0 and move on to the NLCS and face the LA Dodgers.

Following their 6-0 Game 2 win at Wrigley Field, Kyle Tucker gave it up to the fans who brought the noise, per Marquee Sports Network.

“This fanbase is phenomenal … It's so loud in here.”

"This fanbase is phenomenal … It's so loud in here." Wrigley Field was so loud, Kyle Tucker could barely hear @Taylor_McGregor after Game 4 🔊

In Game 2, Tucker put on a solid performance going 2-for-3 with a home run in the bottom of the 7th inning. So far, Tucker is batting .294 with seven hits, a home run, and an RBI. Additionally, he has an OPS of .864 and an OBP of .429.

A big turnaround from Tucker's struggles at the plate in the second half due to a calf strain. As a result, that propelled manager Craig Counsell to bench Tucker for a period of time. If the Cubs win on Saturday, they will advance to the NLCS for the first time since 2017.

Ironically, they lost to the Dodgers in five games just one year after snatching a 108 year drought by winning the 2016 World Series over the then Cleveland Indians.

Cubs fans are a unique breed

When it comes to fandom, it is those on the Northside of Chicago that stand out. For better or worse, till death do them part, the fans love the Cubs with every beat of their heart, they swear.

When the Cubs are doing great, the fans are there. If they are struggling, the fans are still there. 108 years without winning a World Series would have turned fans away, but they stuck with them. That energy is very much alive as the Cubs look to get back to prominence.

They don't call Wrigley Field the “Friendly Confines” for nothing.