The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly made some changes to their NLDS roster ahead of Thursday's contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Relief pitcher Tanner Scott has officially been removed from the roster due to injury.

Reports indicate that Scott, who is 31 years old, was officially removed from the roster on Thursday due to the injury, according to Alden González of ESPN. The decision to move Tanner off the NLDS roster makes him ineligible to play in the next round if the Dodgers advance in the playoffs.

“Tanner Scott has been removed from the Dodgers' NLDS roster, replaced by fellow left-handed reliever Justin Wrobleski. This makes Scott ineligible for the next round. MLB has classified it as an injury replacement.”

It's said that Scott suffered a lower-body incision on Wednesday night, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. It's not entirely clear what is going on with Tanner Scott. However, typically, lower-body incisions are surgical cuts made to remove excess body fat.

“Tanner Scott had [a] lower-body incision last night, Dave Roberts said. He would be eligible for roster if the Dodgers reach the World Series.”

Initial reports claimed that Tanner Scott was not available in the Dodgers' 8-2 Game 3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies due to a personal matter. He has not made any appearances on the mound so far in the postseason, as Los Angeles has relied on several other relievers out of the bullpen so far.

Scott played in 61 games during the regular season. Through 57.0 innings pitched, the veteran reliever recorded a 4.74 ERA and 1.263 WHIP while recording 60 strikeouts and 23 saves (career-high).