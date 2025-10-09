As Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Clayton Kershaw struggled in Game 3 of the NLDS series against the Philadelphia Phillies, it could potentially serve as his final appearance at home, going out on a frustrating performance. While the Dodgers' blowout loss to the Phillies, 8-2, was a sight for sore eyes, Kershaw speaks about his lackluster outing.

Kershaw came in relief in the top of the seventh inning, where he would pitch two frames, throwing 48 pitches, walking three batters, allowing four earned runs, six hits, and two home runs. Kershaw would speak about being left out in the eighth inning and gave an assessment about his overall performance in how he was “battling command,” according to SportsNetLA.

“You don't really think about that,” Kershaw said of being left out in the eighth inning. “You just try to make the next pitch. It's not really for us to do. You just try to get people out. I wasn't throwing strikes, and it's hard to pitch behind in the count.”

“Tough couple innings there,” Kershaw said. “I kind of got bailed out there in the seventh. Good play by Teo. Just didn't make enough good pitches. I was battling command. It's hard when you're trying to throw strikes as opposed to getting people out. Just wasn't a fun inning.”

"Still got a 2-1 lead, we're in a good spot." Clayton Kershaw (2.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 48 P) talks with the media after the #Dodgers drop NLDS Game 3 to the Phillies, losing 8-2, and take a 2-1 series lead. #Postseason pic.twitter.com/dlq7Vkfvyf — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 9, 2025

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw shares mindset after rough outing

Article Continues Below

As fans had to witness Kershaw's relief outing for the Dodgers in the defeat to the Phillies, the 37-year-old is preparing to retire after the season is over, though there is still meaningful baseball to be played. Wednesday night was Kershaw's first appearance since Sept. 28, when he earned the win over the Seattle Mariners, pitching 5.1 innings.

“I just did everything I could in between [appearances]. It's been a while,” Kershaw said. “Threw flat, threw on the ground as best I could. Just wasn't there tonight.”

Though he is ready to call it a career, which will end up being Hall of Fame worthy, Kershaw has the right mindset as Los Angeles has a 2-1 lead in the series and “there's a new game every day.:

“That's the great thing about baseball,” Kershaw said. “There's a new game every day. Game 4 tomorrow. Be ready to go.”

Game 4 between the Dodgers and the Phillies is tomorrow evening as the former has a chance to close out the series and continue on their quest to repeat as champions.