On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies got back into their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a blowout 8-2 win in front of a crowd that cleared out early at Dodger Stadium. It was a much-needed bounce back for the Phillies, who squandered two opportunities in Games 1 and 2 in front of their home fans and were facing elimination on Wednesday night.

Now, the Phillies have a chance to tie things up and send the series back to Philadelphia for a winner take all Game 5 with a win in Thursday's Game 4, and recently, Philadelphia left fielder Max Kepler dropped some insights that will have fans fired up.

“Everyone was just in awe,” Kepler said, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic. “It felt like a revelation at the same time.”

When asked to clarify what it was a revelation of, Kepler did just that.

“A revelation of we're back,” he said.

It did indeed look like a revelation for the Phillies on Wednesday night, as they teed off on a Los Angeles pitching staff that looked overmatched from the very beginning. Philadelphia in particular picked on Clayton Kershaw, who added to his underwhelming playoff resume with yet another dud.

A big win for the Phillies

While they're still behind the eight ball, it's safe to say that the Philadelphia Phillies certainly picked up a major boost in confidence with their performance on Wednesday.

Philadelphia found itself down 0-2 in the series thanks to two chokes at home, both in their own unique ways. In Game 1, Philadelphia was in control of things for most of the way, before a late home run from Dodgers star Teoscar Herndandez ultimately made the difference in the matchup. In Game 2, Philadelphia was trailing for the majority of the contest before making a rally in the ninth inning, only for some puzzling decisions, particularly a much-maligned bunt from Bryson Stott, did them in.

Now, the Phillies will look to put all of that behind them for good and even up the series on Thursday evening at 6:08 PM ET.