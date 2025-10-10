Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hasn't ruffled any feathers with fans in awhile. But one decision involving Tyler Glasnow brought out relentless critics against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Glasnow rose as a part of the Game 4 plans Thursday. The right-hander wasn't a Game 3 option for the Dodgers — which became a lopsided 8-2 L.A. defeat.

Glasnow threw impressive heat for six innings, striking out eight batters and switching from curve balls, fast balls and a sinker. Philadelphia never scored facing Glasnow.

Yet Roberts opted to pull him after reaching 83 total pitches. Emmet Sheehan stepped in to relieve Glasnow, who looked very much like his past self.

But Roberts' tactic fired off some renewed critics online.

Dave Roberts roasted for pulling Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow vs. Phillies

Fans handed the two-time World Series skipper harsh critique on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

“Dave Roberts needs to be studied. One of the worst managers ever,” one fan posted.

Another fan called the Dodgers' leader “a dummy” while predicting a Dodgers loss. An additional fan roasted Roberts by saying how he's responsible for “20+” Dodgers losses off his management decisions.

Even L.A. sports radio personality Travis Rodgers ripped Roberts for his decision while live during the game.

Debbie Downer @TravisRodgers is FED UP with Dave Roberts and the Dodgers! 😎😂 React to #NLDS Game 4 live w/ @DMarcoFarr1 & Travis!https://t.co/v7sRFwGkys pic.twitter.com/iRW9ReKuz5 — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) October 10, 2025

Sheehan ended up surrendering a run to Philly and struck out one batter. Roki Sasaki ended up coming in at the top of the eighth.

Philly and L.A. got locked into a 1-1 tie in a pivotal Game 4. A Phillies victory extends the series one more game.