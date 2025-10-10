The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were forced to wait for Chris Godwin to make his 2025 debut as his battled back from a serious ankle injury. Now, another worrying ailment is set to send Godwin back to the bench.

The wide receiver is not expected to play in Week 6 due to his fibula injury, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Godwin has been unable to practice all week, giving Tampa Bay little choice in terms of making him inactive.

When Godwin suffered his ankle injury in 2024, he also fractured his fibula. The Buccaneers listed him out with the ankle injury to start the season, seemingly the bigger issue of the injuries. But clearly Godwin's fibula is still bothering him, and it'll take at least one more week for it to get sorted out.

Godwin was able to make his return in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles and played in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks. Overall, he has made six receptions for 52 scoreless yards. While his numbers don't jump off the page, Godwin was still get re-acclimated into the offense. But now, his fibula injury will create a speed bump in those plans.

The Buccaneers have found a real playmaker in rookie Emeka Egbuka. However, alongside Godwin, Mike Evans is dealing with a hamstring injury that took him out of Week 5 action. And that's on top of Jalen McMillan dealing with a long-term neck injury.

Tampa Bay has managed to stay afloat, entering Week 6 with a 4-1 record. However, it'll be more difficult for Baker Mayfield and the offense to move the ball forward without Godwin on the field.