Shohei Ohtani has been the Los Angeles Dodgers' catalyst in their run to the playoffs. However, he has been non-existent in the team's National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

After Wednesday's Game 3 matchup, a game the Dodgers lost 8-2, Ohtani is now hitting just 0.71 during the NLDS with one RBI. Manager Dave Roberts kept it blunt while discussing the former MVP's struggles, via the Associated Press.

“His decision-making hasn't been good,” Roberts said.

Ohtani struck out again in Game 3, bringing his total up to seven for the series. The Dodgers still hold a 2-1 advantage, but it'll be difficult to keep afloat offensively if their Designated Hitter stays muted. Still, Phillies manager Rob Thompson knows what Ohtani brings to the table.

“I really don't want to comment on that because, I mean, he can explode at any time,” Thompson said. “He's that great of a hitter. But we have pitched him well.”

During the regular season, Ohtani hit .282 with 55 home runs, 102 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. The numbers are bit down from his MVP season in 2024. However, he is once again considered the favorite to take home the hardware as arguably one of the best hitters in baseball. It's hard to fault 50+ home runs, 100+ RBI and 20+ stolen bags.

Still, the Dodgers are waiting to see that kind of production in the NLDS. Ohtani did have two home runs and four RBIs during the Wild Card series, showing that he hasn't been slowed down completely. If Los Angeles' DH reverts to the norm, the Phillies and any team in his path will be in trouble.