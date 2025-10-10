Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown had to defend the offensive coordinator as his team suffered an embarrassing loss to the Giants. And Dan Orlovsky revealed the change the Eagles need to make.

Orlovsky said the Eagles have to make a change on offense, according to a post on X by Get Up.

“We’re a third through the season,” Orlovsky said. “This offense stinks right now. This offense doesn't do anything well.”

Eagles seem to need an offensive overhaul

One thing Orlovsky said is that the Eagles need to rethink their alignment.

“They’re in the shotgun way too much,” Orlovsky said. “You'd better get out of the shotgun as much as you are because it’s killing your offense.”

Orlovsky talked about the game-changing interception. He attributed it to predictability.

“Jalen (Hurts) threw that same concept four times in the game,” Orlovsky said. “Defenses know what’s going on when you are constantly running this. You show these defenders the same things all the time; eventually, defenders know what’s coming. Right now, this offense is bad.”

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said he knows the team needs to improve. And he said even with the distractions — like the recent players’ meeting — they are doing just that, according to ESPN.

“Love the fact that we all get together and are looking for solutions to continue to get better,” Sirianni said. “That's not just a coaching thing, that's not just [leaders] on the football team, that's this team. That's the mindset of this team is, how do we keep getting better, be playing our best football by the end of the year? And so, you love that.”

And he said the team will respond to the big loss appropriately, according to PhiladelphiaEagles.com.

“We're going to take some time off and just get up and keep fighting,” Sirianni said. “Got a lot of things to fix. Been here before. Let's go.

“What makes me confident is the guys we got in the room, coaches and players we have in the room. This is life in the NFL. You're going to have some ups and downs. We've been here before. Last year started out four and two as well. So, yeah, there is no panic on us. It's, hey, get back up, go back to work, you know, and get better from it. It's really that simple.”