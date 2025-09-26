The Los Angeles Dodgers are the defending World Series champs, but one MLB insider does not feel it is a given that they will make it out of a best-of-three Wild Card round against either the New York Mets or Cincinnati Reds.

Former player and current MLB Network contributor Mark DeRosa identified aspects of both squads that could potentially make it difficult for the Dodgers to advance.

“The Reds and the Mets have a puncher's chance against the Dodgers,” DeRosa said.

DeRosa praised Cincinnati’s starting rotation and mapped out how manager Terry Francona could align his top three arms against the Dodgers.

“Anyone who was dialed in on Nick Lodolo yesterday, 12 punch outs, he was spinning the ball off the reservation,” DeRosa said. “You put him on the bump, you put Hunter Greene on the bump in Game 1, I'll tell you what, we'll figure out a way. In game three, Andrew Abbott, that's nothing to shake a stick at.”

The insider went on to highlight Mets starter Nolan McLean when speaking about why New York could pose a threat. The 24-year-old has gone 5-1 with a 2.06 ERA across his first eight starts. He struck out a career-high 11 batters in Thursday’s 8-5 win over the Chicago Cubs.

“On the flip side, watching the Mets-Cubs game, no one in the league spins it better than Nolan McLean,’ DeRosa said. “His curveball is so disgusting.”

Additionally, DeRosa gave Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor credit for being a battle-tested playoff performer.

“Whenever you need to quiet the noise, get this guy to the plate,” DeRosa said. “Francisco Lindor has been a money player for this team. Last year, the grand slam against Philly, the moments against the Braves down in the stretch.”

The Mets currently hold the final NL Wild Card spot and are one game ahead of the Reds in the standings. It remains to be seen who the Dodgers will have to take on in the opening round of the Postseason.