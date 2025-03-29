In the Dodgers' fourth game of the season, their second since returning from Japan, Mookie Betts was the big hero of Blue Heaven.

That's right, after missing both games against the Chicago Cubs in Japan, losing 25 pounds due to a stomach illness that ruined his trip, Betts took the field at his new position, shortstop, and went to work, swinging away at the ball despite having diminished bat speed due to his weight loss.

And yet, even if Betts was only swinging the bat in the low 70s, he still put his everything into it and ended up finishing out the game with two home runs, including a walkoff in the 10th inning to send the fans in Elysian Park home happy.

The big hero with another World Series ring added to his collection for good measure, fans celebrated Betts for leaving everything he had on the field, but as a result, in the series finale against the Detroit Tigers, the former MVP will not be back on the diamond, at least not to start, with Tommy Edmons taking his spot second in the lineup and Miguel Rojas slotting in at short.

No Mookie Betts in tonight’s Dodger lineup after hitting 2 HRs last night pic.twitter.com/QkYk4XNzpy — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Now granted, Betts taking a day off was likely going to be in the cards at some point for the Dodgers, as he is still recovering from a very real illness and has to take the requisite steps needed to get where he wants to be from a physical standpoint.

Dave Roberts told reporters as much before the game, letting fans and reporters alike know that Betts is working his way back to being a full-time player, as passed along by LA Times' Jack Harris.

“Dave Roberts reiterated this was a planned off day for Betts to give him back-to-back days to rest after his stomach virus,” Harris wrote. “Roberts is expecting Betts to be back on an everyday schedule moving forward.”

Welp, there you go, folks: Betts' absence was planned, even if it now serves as a fantastic celebration for a job well done.