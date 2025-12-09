Undoubtedly, Shohei Ohtani is on top of the world. He is fresh off his third MVP season that included a second straight World Series title with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

At this point, what more is there for him to do? Well, retaining Japan's title as the defending champions of the World Baseball Classic this upcoming March. Before he embarks on that journey, Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts shared some counsel on what he believes Ohtani should do, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Essentially, Roberts suggested it would be best for Ohtani to hit rather than pitch during the WBC, per Dodgers Nation.

“Shohei is very in tune with his body,” Roberts said. “The thought is he’s probably just going to hit.”

Altogether, Ohtani finished the season batting .282 with 55 home runs, 102 RBIs, 146 runs, and 20 steals. Plus, he finished the season as a pitcher with a 2.87 ERA in 47.0 innings, 62 strikeouts, nine walks, and a 1-1 record.

In the epic Game 7 of the World Series against Toronto, Ohtani came on in relief and pitched 2.1 innings. During the 2023 WBC, Ohtani was the MVP, batting .435 and posting a 1.86 ERA. Without question, Japan will be the biggest favorite in the upcoming tournament.

Shohei Ohtani is likely to succeed again in the WBC .

Given that Ohtani is playing in the WBC again, Japan is the team most likely to win. If that is the case, then Ohtani will be able to achieve a feat that very few athletes have ever done.

That is to win a league championship along with an international tournament within the same time span. In 1992, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen did just that. That year, they led the Chicago Bulls to their second straight NBA championship. A few months later, they were part of the Dream Team that steamrolled their way to the gold medal in the Barcelona Olympics.

The pieces are in place for Ohtani to follow suit.