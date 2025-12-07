The Los Angeles Dodgers enter MLB free agency surrounded by familiar noise with the Winter Meetings just around the corner. Teoscar Hernandez remains at the Dodgers' center of attention, with trade chatter growing as free agency speculation spikes across the league. The veteran outfielder carries a strong resume, two-time World Series champion, two-time All-Star, and a contract that reflects it.

Teoscar Hernandez signed a one-year, $23.5 million deal in January 2024 with the Dodgers, followed by a three-year, $66 million extension. His regular season was uneven. He played 134 games with a .247/.284/.454 slash line, his lowest offensive output since 2019. He still powered 25 homers and 89 RBI but struggled defensively at stretches. Then the postseason arrived, and he regained his force: five home runs, 13 RBI, and a key Game 7 contribution that helped secure another title.

Even with that playoff surge, the Dodgers seem unwilling to enter bidding wars for the biggest names unless Hernandez is moved. His $26.5 million salary shapes their options. While the Dodgers will at least monitor markets for Kyle Tucker, Cody Bellinger, and Yandy Díaz, the organization appears more focused on controlled, strategic additions.

A quieter Dodgers winter?

The Dodgers prefer Harrison Bader and Robert Suarez, two players who offer impact without superstar contracts. Bader brings elite defense and game-changing range in the outfield. Suarez fortifies the bullpen and calms late innings. These moves speak to balance, depth, and postseason reliability, not headline chasing. The only scenario that alters this path is a Teoscar Hernandez trade, which would give the Dodgers real financial room to explore a more aggressive splash.

Still, rumor season never spares the Dodgers. Their brand ensures every whisper grows louder. Their payroll keeps them in every discussion. But this MLB Free Agency feels different: measured, intentional, quietly confident.

And if one bold move finally drops, how long before the baseball world starts asking whether the next World Series push has already begun?