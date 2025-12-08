Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Tommy Edman was unable to recreate his heroic finish to 2024, positing a disappointing 2025 campaign that saw him endure more injury problems. LA signed the former National League Championship Series MVP to a five-year, $74 million contract extension less than 13 months ago, so there is some concern about his long-term viability. Ideally, Edman's recent ankle surgery will enable him to enjoy a healthy 2026.

The two-time World Series champion provided an update on his rehab over the weekend. “It's going well, just kind of recovering {one} day at a time,” he said, per Dodgers Nation, while attending a meet and greet in Monterey Park, California. “Slowly, but surely. I’m going to be in a boot for a couple more weeks and then keep moving around Christmas time. Hopefully be 100 percent for next year.”

Tommy Edman reveals his recovery following his recent offseason ankle surgery is going well & he hopes he’s 100% for next season: “I’m going to be in a boot for a couple more weeks and then keep moving around Christmas time.” pic.twitter.com/7xr7l2vEW9 — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) December 6, 2025

Edman is all too familiar with working his way back from injury. He missed more than 120 games in 2024 and battled ankle and toe issues this year. The 2016 sixth-round draft pick, who won a Gold Glove while playing for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021, was unable to overcome his physical limitations and wound up having the worst season of his MLB career. He batted .225 with 13 home runs, 49 RBIs, a .274 on-base percentage, .382 slugging percentage and .655 OPS in 97 games.

Tommy Edman is looking ahead, though, determined to help the Dodgers win their third consecutive World Series championship. Only the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics have achieved a three-peat and it has not been done in more than a quarter century. If Los Angeles is going to breathe such rarefied air, it will likely need its supporting cast to come through in the clutch once again. The 30-year-old out of Stanford is an X-factor, but as always, so is his health.

The Dodgers will monitor Edman's progress as they move through another intriguing offseason.