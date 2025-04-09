The Los Angeles Dodgers have been on the struggle bus of late, losers of three straight games following Tuesday's defeat against the Washington Nationals. The recent rough patch has taken the wind out of the team's sails after a red-hot start to the year, which began with two consecutive series sweeps.

One thing that fans have noticed so far this year has been the apparent weight loss of superstar Mookie Betts.

Recently, Betts clarified what caused it to happen and revealed just how much weight he actually dropped.

It's been revealed that Betts was “dealing with a nasty stomach virus that caused him to miss the Dodgers’ first two games in Japan,” reported Levi Weaver and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“Betts said he normally plays at 173-174 pounds, but was down to 158.2,” they added.

It was also noted that “he was so dehydrated in Japan that he needed an IV treatment with two liters of fluids. But he’s feeling better now, and as of Friday was up to 170 pounds.”

It's certainly good to see Betts being able to put the weight back on after what must have been an alarming situation, especially so close to the start of the season.

The Dodgers now sit at 9-4 on the season, not quite on the historic pace they were to start the year but obviously with an abundance of time to get things back on track.

Los Angeles is widely viewed to be the favorite to win another World Series championship this year, and Betts is a large part of the reason why. The former league MVP overcame some playoff demons in the 2024 postseason en route to helping lead his team to the World Series.

The Dodgers and Nationals will take the field for their series finale on Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET from Washington.