The Los Angeles Dodgers shut down Mookie Betts recently for an undisclosed reason. It's not entirely clear what was going on with the veteran shortstop, but he needed some time away from the club. On Friday, manager Dave Roberts revealed Betts' expected return date.

Roberts claims that the 32-year-old slugger is currently in Nashville, Tennessee, and that he is expected to join the Dodgers for Saturday's contest against the Boston Red Sox. It was not announced that Mookie Betts will play on Saturday, but he will at the very least be with the team once again.

“Dave Roberts said Mookie Betts is in Nashville and is expected to arrive tomorrow close to game time tomorrow.”

If Betts does return to the lineup on Saturday, then he will only have missed one game with the Dodgers. Los Angeles is in the middle of that contest on Friday as they face the Red Sox in the first game of a three-game series. Getting Mookie Betts back in the lineup will be nice, as he's been one of the best players in the league throughout most of his career.

Through 370 at-bats so far this season, the three-time World Series champion owns a .238 batting average and .309 OBP while recording 88 hits, 11 home runs, and 45 RBIs. With Mookie Betts missing Friday's contest, the Dodgers have Miguel Rojas filling in as shortstop.

The Dodgers have a 5.0 lead over the second-placed San Diego Padres in the NL West. Los Angeles is in a prime position to make the playoffs, assuming they can remain in the lead of the division.

L.A. is rumored to be in the market to make some sort of trade with the deadline right around the corner. However, it's unclear exactly who the Dodgers might trade for, considering they have the best roster in Major League Baseball. On paper, at least.

