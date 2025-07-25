The Los Angeles Dodgers have been mentioned as a potential suitor for Emmanuel Clase, a star closer for the Cleveland Guardians. Reports have suggested that the Guardians plan to keep Clase, but perhaps the right trade offer will entice Cleveland. LA could use the bullpen upgrade, but it remains to be seen whether Cleveland will buy or sell ahead of the trade deadline. If the Dodgers go all in on pursuing a Clase trade, what could a deal look like?

Clase, 27, earned three consecutive All-Star selections from 2022-2024. Despite not making the team in 2025, the right-handed reliever has still impressed with a 2.74 ERA and 23 saves. If the Guardians make him available, he will instantly become one of the most coveted relief pitchers on the market.

Without further ado, here is a look at what a Dodgers' trade offer for Emmanuel Clase could end up looking like.

Potential Dodgers-Guardians Emmanuel Clase trade

*Prospect rankings via MLB.com

Guardians receive: OF Zyhir Hope (Dodgers' No. 2 prospect), RHP River Ryan (Dodgers' No. 8 prospect), Jaron Elkins (Dodgers' No. 23 prospect)

Dodgers receive: RHP Emmanuel Clase

Dodgers fans won't love the idea of giving up the team's No. 2 overall prospect. Guardians fans probably feel that a Clase trade should give the ball club even more prospect capital.

This is a trade that makes sense for both teams, though.

Beginning with the Guardians, Cleveland has struggled to consistently develop outfielders over the years. Steven Kwan is a star and there have been a few quality outfielders at Progressive Field over the past decade, but the Guardians' strength has been pitching development. Adding a top prospect such as Zyhir Hope provides Cleveland with a player who can potentially play in the team's outfield for years to come.

With that said, Hope is only 20 years old and his MLB ETA is set at 2027. He won't make an impact at the MLB level for a couple of seasons. Nevertheless, Hope's upside is worth it. He features a balanced game, and the 20-year-old could turn into a true five-tool ball player down the road.

Ryan, 26, still features upside despite being one of the older prospects in the Dodgers' organization. The Guardians' big league pitching rotation has endured uncertainty at times in 2025. Although Ryan is currently injured, he could make an impact next season. Ryan's fastball stands out — it can reach up to 100 MPH — but he also throws a devastating slider to go along with a curveball and a changeup.

The addition of Elkins gives the Guardians another outfielder with intriguing potential. His ranking as LA's No. 23 prospect won't provide much excitement, but Elkins runs extremely well and also fields his position at a high level. He also offers power from the right side of the plate. Elkins is someone who could become a reliable starting centerfielder in MLB.

For the Dodgers, acquiring Clase is a no-brainer. At only 27 years old, the Guardians star is unquestionably one of baseball's best relievers. In fact, he has an argument for being referred to as the best reliever in the sport.

The Dodgers' bullpen has been fairly inconsistent this season. Clase would give Los Angeles a reliable right-handed option in the 9th inning. Giving up three prospects — including a No. 2 overall prospect in the organization — may seem like a heavy price to pay. However, Clase is 27 and is under team control through 2026 and has two club options on his contract for 2027 and 2028.

The Guardians are not going to part ways with Clase before the 2025 MLB trade deadline unless the price is right. Perhaps this specific deal would intrigue Cleveland, though.