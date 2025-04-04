When the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series last fall in a harrowing series against the New York Yankees, they had the dubious distinction of winning the big one during a presidential election.

That's right, while the team has technically held the title of World Champion for six months now, they've yet to take a trip to the White House to celebrate the accomplishment, with the administration switching from Joe Biden to Donald Trump over that time period.

So, fans wondered, after skipping his last potential White House visit because of his differences with the Republican president, would MVP shortstop Mookie Betts once again opt against the trip with the same man holding the office? Well, the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett was among the reporters who asked Betts that question, and he got a very interesting answer from the Silver Slugger regarding his decision to put the team over personal politics.

“Mookie Betts said he will visit White House with the Dodgers team on Monday. Not a political decision. “I want to be there with my boys because they've been there for me,” Plunkett wrote.

“Said he regrets decision not to participate in Red Sox visit in 2019. “I made it about me… I'm not the same person I was then.”

Originally drafted in the fifth round out of Overton High School in Nashville, Tennessee, Betts has been afforded two previous chances to visit the white house as a pro, once with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 and again in 2020, when he brought a title back to Los Angeles in his first season with the team. Though Betts didn't visit the White House in 2019, he did make his DC debut in 2021, when he and the rest of the Dodgers gave Biden a number 46 Dodgers jersey for a photo op. There were no questions about the visit beforehand and the event went off without a hitch as a result.

How will the Dodgers' visit to DC shake out? Will it be an uneventful occasion, or will it have fans talking even more for one reason or another? While only time will tell, one thing is clear: the Dodgers are world champions and are being honored as a result, even if the circumstances around the visit have overshadowed what should be a simple celebration.