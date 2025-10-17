The Los Angeles Dodgers are just one win away from returning to the World Series after beating the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 in Game 3 of the NLCS. But star shortstop Mookie Betts made it clear after the game that the team isn’t celebrating just yet — and he’s taking inspiration from a familiar L.A. legend.

SportsNet LA posted the moment on X (formerly known as Twitter) where the three-time World Series champion referenced a famous Kobe Bryant quote.

“I have zero emotions. We’re up, but like Kobe said — job’s not done.”

That quote, referencing Bryant’s iconic 2009 NBA Finals interview, immediately resonated with fans. Bryant famously said he wasn’t satisfied until the trophy was in hand, and Betts is channeling that same focus with the Dodgers leading 3-0 in the 2025 NLCS.

Betts’ mindset mirrors the way the club has approached this postseason. Behind elite pitching and clutch hitting, the Dodgers have built an 8-1 record this postseason. The 33-year-old has been central to it all, batting .297 with six RBIs and delivering highlight-reel defense.

Game 3 saw two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani spark the offense with a triple and later score the game’s first run. The former Boston Red Sox followed it up with an RBI double. Tyler Glasnow struck out eight, and a sixth-inning rally put L.A. in control. Betts also capped the night off with a signature defensive play at shortstop.

But it’s the leadership behind the numbers that’s resonating most. Invoking Bryant connects Betts not just to Dodgers history, but to a broader L.A. sports culture of excellence and discipline.

With World Series hopes nearly within reach and Game 4 Friday night, the 12-year-veteran star's message remains clear — no celebrations until the job is finished. The Dodgers, like Bryant’s Lakers, are chasing more than wins. They’re chasing legacy.