The Los Angeles Dodgers moved one win away from the World Series with a 3-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in NLCS Game 3 Thursday night. But what resonated most after the game wasn't the box score — it was Mookie Betts' message about his manager, Dave Roberts.

TNT Sports U.S. posted the moment on X (formerly known as Twitter) where the outfielder-turned-shortstop praised Roberts in a postgame interview. It came as the Dodgers extended their 2025 postseason record to 8-1.

“I’ll never say anything bad about Dave Roberts because he’s amazing in my eyes.”

Betts' public support came after a tightly contested win that saw the Dodgers rely on strong pitching and timely hitting. Shohei Ohtani opened the scoring with a triple. Betts followed up with an RBI double. Tommy Edman drove in the game-winner in the sixth. Tyler Glasnow struck out eight across 5 2/3 innings, while the bullpen locked it down.

The Dodgers are now one win away from a second consecutive World Series appearance and their third in the last five years — a dominant stretch that continues to define this era of baseball.

Betts’ performance has elevated in October. After a .258 regular season average, he's hitting .297 through nine playoff games with clutch defense and consistent at-bats. His ninth-inning diving play sealed Game 3 and underscored his value on both sides of the ball.

The Dodgers manager has faced criticism in recent years, but his clubhouse continues to rally behind him. From managing injuries to adapting lineups, he's guided the Dodgers to the best postseason run of any team this October.

His steady presence has built trust in a clubhouse full of stars. Players credit Roberts for creating a culture where accountability and belief are just as important as wins and talent.

Fans and media reacted quickly to Betts' words, calling it a sign of leadership and unity. With Ohtani set to start Game 4, L.A. has a chance to finish the series with a sweep and silence doubters once again.

In a postseason full of narratives, the statement from Betts may echo the loudest — the Dodgers believe in their manager, and they’re playing like it.