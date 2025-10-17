Mookie Betts erased any memory of his rough regular season Thursday in the National League Championship Series (NLCS). The Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star went full Derek Jeter in getting his team to close out Game 3 against the Brewers.

Betts helped spearhead the 3-1 win at Chavez Ravine off this Jeter-like accomplishment, captured during the ninth inning.

GOLD GLOVE SHORTSTOP MOOKIE BETTS pic.twitter.com/E75VTDnVAK — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) October 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

The shortstop executed his jump pass to get the crucial out. Roki Sasaki finished off Milwaukee by forcing a pop out then a final strikeout off his 86 mph splitter.

Betts entered the game shrugging off his Gold Glove finalist nod. But again for Betts, he's raised his game to a standard that has L.A. fans thinking World Series title repeat. The veteran did more than briefly mimic the legendary New York Yankees star on the diamond.

Looking at Mookie Betts' offensive performance for Dodgers vs. Brewers

Betts followed a Shohei Ohtani opening triple with his own huge blast.

He swung at Aaron Ashby's first pitch attempt — sending the right-hander's 98 mph sinker toward right field for the double. Betts slid to second while Ohtani trekked home for the first run of the afternoon.

Mookie Betts hits a double to bring home Shohei Ohtani as the Dodgers take an early 1-0 lead over the Brewers 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kaxGnytlSx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 16, 2025

Betts flied out toward center field on his second at-bat attempt, then struck out on his third during the bottom of the sixth in facing Jacob Misiorowski's 99 mph fastball. The Dodgers star swung-and-miss a second time during the eighth, this time to Jared Koenig.

Still, Betts pulled off the epic ground out that got Dodger fans on their feet, plus earned high praise from Tommy Edman after the game.

“He's really incredible. Just all the work he puts in on a daily basis, he's continuing to get better and better. He's one of the best defensive shortstops in baseball,” Edman told TBS Sports' Abby Labar.

The 35-year-old Betts joins L.A. in becoming one win away from returning to the biggest stage of the MLB Playoffs. Betts can also pursue his fourth W.S. title with one more win on Friday.