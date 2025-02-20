All-star outfielder Mookie Betts has made a career out of defying expectations, and as he transitions to shortstop full-time for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025, he’s embracing the challenge with the same determination that has made him one of the best all-around players in the game.

“I’m really excited to prove everybody wrong. All the people that doubt me, they’ll see,” Betts said recently, making it clear that he is fully committed to mastering the position.

This offseason, Betts has dedicated himself to improving at shortstop after an inconsistent three-month stint there in 2024. While his elite athleticism helped him make plays, his nine errors—eight of which came on throws—exposed just how difficult the transition would be. However, instead of shying away from the challenge, Betts sought out help from former All-Star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, who has quickly become one of his biggest believers.

“I think he can be an elite defender at the position—which is just crazy to say,” Tulowitzki said.

Last year, Betts’ move to shortstop was rushed, with minimal preparation time before Opening Day. This year, he has taken a far more structured approach, spending the entire offseason refining his footwork, throws, and positioning.

Mookie Betts ready to continue to develop at shortstop for the Dodgers

Betts spent time working with Dodgers coaches in Arizona, trained with Tulowitzki in Texas, and even took daily grounders at local high school fields in Los Angeles when Dodger Stadium was unavailable due to renovations. With video coordinator Petie Montero filming each session, Betts carefully analyzed his technique, making incremental improvements along the way.

“It’s not like he’s trying to learn stuff on the fly, then get ready to go play at 7 o’clock,” Montero explained. “I think [this offseason has] given him a little leeway to work on things.”

This commitment has already paid dividends. Dodgers first base coach Chris Woodward has noticed a significant improvement, particularly in Betts’ ability to make throws from different angles.

“His throw is a lot better [than last year],” Woodward said, adding that Betts' “free-flowing and athletic” style reminds him of former Dodgers All-Star Corey Seager.

Despite Betts' struggles last season, the Dodgers never wavered in their belief that he could succeed at shortstop. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman made it clear that Betts would be given every opportunity to prove himself.

“He is dead set on it,” Friedman said. “His point is, ‘If I have an offseason to train for this and to get my body in those positions and to learn this, I have no doubt that I can figure it out.’ So we’re going to give him every chance to do that. I wouldn’t bet against him.”

While the Dodgers have fallback options in Miguel Rojas and Tommy Edman if Betts struggles, early reports from Spring Training suggest that his hard work is already paying off.

Betts has accomplished just about everything in his career—six Gold Gloves, an MVP award, multiple World Series titles—but if he can successfully make the leap to shortstop, it will be another remarkable feat in his Hall of Fame résumé.

For now, the spotlight is on him, and with his relentless work ethic, nobody should count him out.