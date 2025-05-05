Mookie Betts is on a heater—and everyone in Major League Baseball is starting to notice. On Saturday night in a rain-delayed showdown against the Braves, Betts once again proved why he’s one of the most complete players in the game. The Dodgers' leadoff star reached base three times and delivered a run-scoring double in the fourth inning, extending both his hitting streak and RBI streak to six games.

Betts now has at least one RBI in each of the last six contests, tying his longest streak since joining the Dodgers in 2020. His career-best stretch stands at seven games, a mark he reached twice during his Boston Red Sox days in 2016. For context, Shohei Ohtani holds the Dodgers' franchise record with 10 consecutive games with an RBI—a feat Betts now has within striking distance.

“I put too much pressure on myself,” Betts told Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal after the game. “I really just need to trust my preparation and have fun during games.” That mindset is clearly paying off.

"The main thing for me is to have fun. I put too much pressure on myself. I really just need to trust my preparation and have fun during games." Mookie Betts spoke with @Ken_Rosenthal about his recent hitting streak, Roki Sasaki, & more after the @Dodgers win last night pic.twitter.com/jFq1225uYz — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Mookie Betts continues to shine for the Dodgers

With the entire top of the Dodgers' order firing on all cylinders, Betts has been the engine driving their recent success. The first five hitters reached base a combined 14 times in 25 plate appearances Saturday, scoring all 10 runs and collecting every one of the team’s 12 hits. Betts has become the tone-setter, not only getting on base but consistently producing in big moments.

His hot streak began Friday night with a solo homer that ended up being the game-winner. It was the kind of moment that typifies Betts' knack for delivering when it matters. Whether it’s power, patience, or poise, Betts has all three—and right now, he’s putting it together in a way that has the Dodgers cruising.

The deeper impact of Betts’ current stretch extends beyond his box score dominance. It’s the way he approaches the game—with joy, intensity, and confidence—that’s been contagious for the Dodgers. He’s not just producing numbers; he’s setting a tone for a team with championship aspirations.

Historically, Betts’ name continues to climb into rarified air. While his six-game RBI streak is impressive, the MLB record belongs to Ray Grimes, who drove in a run in 17 consecutive games back in 1922. Betts may not be eyeing that number just yet, but with the way he’s swinging the bat, it wouldn’t be wise to count anything out.

As the season grinds on, Mookie Betts is reminding fans and opponents alike why he’s one of the faces of baseball. His ability to bounce back from pressure, trust in his preparation, and keep the game fun has helped spark one of the league’s most feared lineups.

And if he keeps this up? The best may still be yet to come.