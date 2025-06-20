Jun 20, 2025 at 11:03 AM ET

Before the on-field squabble between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, there was a squabble of another sort outside the ballpark.

Before Thursday's game, federal agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security set up shop outside Dodger Stadium. It led to outrage on social media and subsequent protests.

The Dodgers initially said that the federal agents were from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and had denied them access to the ballpark.

ICE refuted those claims on their official X page. “False”, ICE responded. “We were never there”.

The hoopla has compelled the Dodgers to temporarily halt their plans to assist immigrant communities impacted by ongoing ICE raids, per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.

“Because of the events earlier today, we continue to work with groups that were involved with our programs,” Dodgers president Stan Kasten said. “But we are going to have to delay today's announcement while we firm up some more details. We'll get back to you soon with the timing.”

On Thursday, the Dodgers intended to announce their plans. ICE raids in major cities are an extension of President Donald Trump's plan to crack down on immigration heavily.

Simultaneously, protests materialized in Los Angeles after ICE conducted raids in various places of business and arrested dozens. Some demonstrations have turned violent, with cars being set on fire.

As a result, President Trump called in 4,000 National Guard members and 700 active duty Marines. Governor Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and other city officials have made objections.

The current state of affairs for the Dodgers

In the meantime, the Dodgers were criticized by some of their fans for not speaking up in support of immigrants.

Recently, outfielder Kike Hernandez lent his support for immigrants in an Instagram post.

“I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart, he posted. “ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and human rights. #CityOfImmigrants”

The only LA professional sports teams to make a statement were the Angel City FC soccer team of the NWSL and the Los Angeles Football Club.