Aside from outfielder Kike Hernandez speaking out, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been silent about the ongoing U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) raids. However, they appear to be changing course.

On Thursday, the Dodgers are set to announce plans for how they will assist immigrant communities impacted, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. It remains unclear as to what the Dodgers intend to do, but it is their first time addressing this issue.

The recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids are part of President Donald Trump's tough stance on immigration. Since early June, ICE has conducted raids in Los Angeles and other cities with large immigrant populations.

They are targeting undocumented immigrants on farms, factories, schools, donut shops, and other places of business.

As a result, protests have popped up in Los Angeles and elsewhere against ICE and the Trump Administration. A coalition of Latino organizations has pressured the Dodgers and other LA sports teams to speak out more.

Angel City FC of the NWSL and the Los Angeles Football Club are the only two LA professional sports teams to speak out. Last Saturday, Latin singer Nezza sang the Spanish version of the National Anthem, prompting criticism of the Dodgers. The Spanish version of “El Pendón Estrellado” was commissioned in 1945 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

In late March, the Dodgers were criticized by some for visiting President Trump at the White House following the controversy over Jackie Robinson's name being erased from the Department of Defense website.

The Dodgers' vibrant immigrant fan base

Since moving to Los Angeles from Brooklyn in 1957, the Dodgers have cultivated a large immigrant fan base. But it took some time to develop.

The construction of Dodgers Stadium in Chavez Ravine led to the eviction of Latino families, leaving a bitter taste in the mouths of some.

In 1981, Mexican-born pitcher Fernando Valenzuela galvanized fans in his standout rookie season in which he won the Cy Young Award. The Dodgers won that year's World Series, and Latinos became rabid Dodger fans.

Since then, Latinos have made up more than 40% of the fan base. The Dodgers have also shown support for the Latino community in different ways.

They do Spanish-language broadcasts and heritage nights. In the Latino community, the Dodgers are affectionately referred to as “Los Doyers.”