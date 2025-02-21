New Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Roki Sasaki is the No.1 ranked prospect in baseball and enters MLB with a dynamic splitter and an abundance of promise. The 23-year-old right-hander carved out his own spectacular run in Japan's Pacific League, even tossing a perfect game in 2022, but he will inevitably be compared to his fellow countrymen and LA teammates.

Japanese stars who sign with the Dodgers will be linked to global sensation and reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani. The same thing happened to Yoshinobu Yamamoto when he decided to wear blue last offseason. And they are all close, to be fair, having first shared a clubhouse together in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. In fact, it is said that Ohtani played a role in recruiting Sasaki to Los Angeles (he says otherwise, though).

Perhaps his mentorship extends beyond baseball business. A year after Shotime surprised his new Dodgers teammates with an unexpected marriage announcement, Sasaki is doing the same. He shared the big news on Instagram, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Roki Sasaki has high hopes in first season with Dodgers

All jokes aside, Sasaki is obviously his own man with a unique skill set that he can offer the 2024 World Series champions. He will be peppered with questions about Ohtani and Yamamoto, especially when the team heads to the Land of the Rising Sun for the two-game Tokyo Series versus the Chicago Cubs. From March 18-19, Japan will go bonkers as their native heroes compete in the legendary Tokyo Dome.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will take the mound in the opener, and the expectation is that Roki Sasaki will make his Dodgers and big-league debut in the second game. Shohei Ohtani will likely join them in the starting rotation in May. During this hyper-scrutinized upcoming Dodgers campaign, these three top-tier talents will be grouped together, but they all have the ability to instantly separate themselves.

Sasaki does not want to be known as Ohtani's pupil. He is determined to establish himself as one of the best pitchers in MLB today. That mission begins in spring training, and in his ideal world, it will culminate with another Dodgers title run this fall.