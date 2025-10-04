The Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching duo of Roki Sasaki and Shohei Ohtani garnered some attention due to a conversation the former revealed during the team's playoff run.

Los Angeles has shined as one of the best teams in the league, winning the NL West Division title with a 93-69 record. Ohtani and Sasaki have played major roles in helping their squad elevate to the status of title contention, even as the former has been limited in his time on the mound due to a past injury.

Sasaki recalled a discussion he had with Ohtani, per Dodgers Nation. While they haven't talked much, Sasaki noted one question that the star pitcher and hitter asked him.

“He hasn’t said much to me aside from hey, when are you pitching again?” Sasaki said.

What's next for Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers

It's a humorous moment between Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki, happening in the midst of the Dodgers' playoff journey.

Los Angeles is coming off a convincing 2-0 sweep over the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Wild Card round. The offense came to life in the series, outscoring their opponents 18-9 throughout the two matchups.

Ohtani has performed at a remarkable level as a hitter while settling back into form on the mound. He racked up 172 hits and 55 home runs for 102 RBIs and a .282 batting average. In the 14 games he pitched in, he has a 2.87 ERA after 47 total innings. He struck out 62 batters while allowing 40 hits and 15 runs, including three homers.

Sasaki has also been solid during his appearances on the mound. In the 10 games he took part in that includes eight starts, he has 4.46 ERA after 36.1 innings. He struck out 28 batters while conceding 30 hits and 18 runs, including six homers.

The Dodgers will prepare for Game 1 of the NL Divisional Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The contest will take place on Oct. 4 at 6:38 p.m. ET.