The Los Angeles Dodgers star, Shohei Ohtani, will take the mound for the first postseason start of his pitching career when Los Angeles faces the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Ohtani admitted that he feels a little nervous but excited to finally pitch in the playoffs (h/t Bob Nightengale of USA Today).

Last October, he served exclusively as the Dodgers’ designated hitter after undergoing a second elbow surgery in September 2023, which kept him off the mound for the entire 2024 season. He might not have thrown a single pitch, but he more than held up his end of the bargain with three home runs and 10 RBI during the Los Angeles championship push.

Now fully back on the mound, Ohtani has been steadily building his workload since returning in June. He finished the 2025 regular season with a 2.87 ERA, 62 strikeouts in 47 innings, and 14 starts. His velocity has returned as well, averaging 98.4 mph on his four-seamer and touching 101.2 mph in his strongest outing, a six-inning, eight-strikeout performance against the Arizona Diamondbacks on September 23. In that game, he threw a season-high 91 pitches and allowed no runs.

The Phillies have already had a taste of Ohtani’s firepower. In a September showdown at Citizens Bank Park, he kept their bats quiet for five innings, striking out five and retiring the final 13 batters he faced. Though the Dodgers’ bullpen coughed it up in a 9-6 loss, Ohtani’s grip on the game was plain as day.

At the plate, Ohtani remains just as dangerous. He finished the regular season with a career-high 55 home runs, batting .282 with 102 RBI. He went on a tear in September, batting .312 with 10 homers and a 1.165 OPS. Ohtani added two more homers in the Wild Card Series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Saturday’s Game 1 will feature Ohtani against Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sanchez, who posted a 13-5 record, a 2.50 ERA, and 212 strikeouts across 202 innings this year. As Zack Wheeler nurses a blood clot, Sanchez gets the nod. He excelled at Citizens Bank Park, going 6-0 with a 1.94 ERA in 15 home starts this season.

Both clubs arrive at this series with deep rosters and heavy expectations. Los Angeles, winners of the NL West at 93-69, spent a league-high $341.5 million in payroll, bringing their total spend to over $500 million with taxes. Philadelphia, NL East champions for the second straight year at 96-66, carried the fourth-highest payroll at $347.7 million.

The Phillies hold home-field advantage over the NL West-winning Dodgers, and Saturday’s opener will pit Ohtani against the likes of Bryce Harper and NL home run leader Kyle Schwarber, who hit 56 homers with 132 RBIs.