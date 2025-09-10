The Los Angeles Dodgers received a promising sign during their series against the Colorado Rockies, as starting pitcher Roki Sasaki delivered his most encouraging rehab performance to date. While not a guaranteed boost, the latest update surrounding Sasaki brings renewed optimism for a potential late-season return and adds intrigue to a critical stretch in the National League West race.

The 23-year-old struck out eight over 4.2 innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City, showing improved velocity and pitch mix. His fastball averaged 98.5 mph and touched 100.6, while his splitter generated a 46% whiff rate.

Alex Freedman of the OKC Comets took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to post Sasaki’s final stat line, which showed dominance early before command issues in the fifth.

“Roki Sasaki's final totals in OKC:

4.2 IP | 3 H | 3 R | 3 ER | 4 BB | 8 K

90 pitches/52 strikes

Was electric through 4 innings, retiring 12 of 15 faced before things went south in the 5th inning.

Overall, the stuff was noticeably up.

#Dodgers”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reacted with surprise, as Sasaki’s latest outing exceeded internal expectations. The Athletic’s Favian Ardaya took to X (formerly known as Twitter), reporting that Roberts acknowledged the performance has forced the team to carefully consider their next move.

“Obviously with the rehab assignment we're sort of up against it now so we've got to make a decision and figure out where we're at.”

With just days remaining in his 30-day rehab window, the club must decide whether to activate the rookie pitcher or extend his time in the minors. The timing is critical, as Dodgers rotation concerns persist due to several long-term injuries. Tony Gonsolin, River Ryan, Gavin Stone, and Michael Grove are all out for the season, while Justin Jarvis remains sidelined until at least mid-September. In the bullpen, Brusdar Graterol and Evan Phillips are not expected back until the postseason at the earliest, though Brock Stewart and Kyle Hurt could return later this month. Sasaki’s potential activation could provide valuable depth for the final stretch.

As the Dodgers playoff outlook continues to evolve, the Japanese pitcher could emerge as a multi-inning reliever or high-leverage bullpen arm. His triple-digit fastball and elite splitter make him one of the more intriguing options for October. Whether Sasaki rejoins the big-league roster this week could significantly influence both the division race and the team’s postseason strategy.