The Los Angeles Dodgers are facing the Cincinnati Reds in the three-game NL Wild Card series. Cincy went to Hollywood without a win in the postseason since 2013, and a tough road ahead. The Dodgers led the game off with Shohei Ohtani, who chased his 55-homer season with a lead-off home run off of Hunter Greene.

SHOHEI OHTANI LEADOFF HOME RUN FOR THE DODGERS 💥pic.twitter.com/A0IX9Hcy4T — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Dodgers shut down the Reds' offense thanks to a 1-2-3 inning from Blake Snell. Ohtani then took the fourth pitch he saw deep into the right-field seats to give the Dodgers the 1-0 lead. The defending champions came in as the heavy favorites and their best player gave them the earliest possible lead.