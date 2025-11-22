The Los Angeles Dodgers opted not to tender a contract to right-handed reliever Evan Phillips on Friday, officially making the 31-year-old a free agent. The decision comes after Phillips underwent Tommy John surgery in early June 2025, ending a season in which he appeared in just seven games.

Claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021, Phillips became an important part of Los Angeles’ bullpen. Over five seasons with the Dodgers, he compiled a 2.22 ERA in 201 appearances, striking out 221 batters across 195 innings while saving 45 games.

He served as the team’s closer in 2023 and 2024, converting 42 of 49 save opportunities, and posted a career-best 1.14 ERA in 2022 across 64 appearances. Despite a 3.62 ERA in 2024, Phillips made a meaningful impact in Los Angeles’ postseason, contributing 6⅔ scoreless innings before missing the World Series with a shoulder injury.

Phillips began the 2025 season recovering from that injury. After returning on April 19, he recorded only seven scoreless appearances before forearm discomfort forced him onto the injured list. The subsequent diagnosis of a torn ulnar collateral ligament led to his Tommy John procedure on June 3, with a projected recovery timeline of 12 to 18 months.

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman indicated that while the team could not justify a projected $6.1 million arbitration salary for an uncertain 2026 season, they remain interested in bringing Phillips back on a new deal, potentially after the All-Star break (h/t Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times).

Alongside Phillips, Los Angeles also non-tendered 27-year-old pitcher Nick Frasso, a former top prospect recovering from shoulder and hip surgeries. Frasso battled with consistency in Triple-A during 2025, tossing 77 innings over 43 games (seven starts), striking out 68 while handing out 42 walks, finishing with a 5.49 ERA.

The Dodgers’ 40-man roster now sits at 37 players, opening the door to strategic moves as the team plans for the 2026 season.