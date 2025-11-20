The Los Angeles Dodgers have an unprecedented opportunity this winter to right a past wrong. Cody Bellinger, the homegrown star who captured National League Rookie of the Year in 2017 and the NL MVP award in 2019, is back on the open market, and the Dodgers must pursue him aggressively. Bellinger proved during his 2025 season with the Yankees that he remains a productive force in baseball, batting .272 with a .814 OPS, 29 home runs, and 98 RBIs across 152 games.​

The Yankees currently stand as the clear favorites to re-sign Bellinger, but the Dodgers should not concede this opportunity without a fight. Los Angeles has long expressed interest in Bellinger as an outfield option following the free agency loss of Juan Soto, and the organization knows exactly what it would take to reunite with their former MVP. The Dodgers need an established outfielder, and Bellinger provides positional versatility while remaining more financially flexible than pursuing top-tier free agents like Kyle Tucker.​

Why Cody Bellinger is the Perfect Fit for Los Angeles

The Dodgers drafted Bellinger in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB Draft, and he spent his first six seasons with the organization, winning multiple accolades including a World Series championship in 2020. While the relationship ended poorly when Los Angeles non-tendered him following the 2022 season, the past few years have proven those struggles were temporary. Bellinger's resurgence with the Cubs and Yankees demonstrates that his 2020-2022 decline was situational, not permanent.​

At age 30, Bellinger still possesses elite defensive capabilities and can play all three outfield positions plus first base, giving the Dodgers unmatched lineup flexibility. His plate discipline has returned to elite levels, and he posted a career-low strikeout percentage of just 13.7 percent in 2025. The Dodgers know Bellinger's swing profile, his makeup, and his ability to perform in their lineup. This reunion makes far more sense than pursuing an unfamiliar option in free agency.​

The Perfect Contract Structure

According to market projections, Bellinger's free agency value sits between $165 million and $182 million over six to seven years. The Yankees' projected range appears to be around six years, $165 million, which would average $27.5 million annually. However, the Dodgers must offer a more creative and appealing structure to outbid New York.​

The Dodgers should offer a five-year contract worth $150 million, averaging exactly $30 million per season. This structure accomplishes several objectives simultaneously for Los Angeles. Five years keeps Bellinger through his age-34 season while avoiding the commitment risk of six or seven years for aging outfielders. The $30 million annual average places him among the game's elite earners while remaining below the astronomical numbers that will go to Kyle Tucker in free agency.​

To make the deal even more attractive to Bellinger personally, the Dodgers should front-load the contract with an escalation clause based on performance incentives. The structure could include $35 million in year one, $32 million in year two, $30 million in year three, $29 million in year four, and $24 million in year five, with bonuses tied to All-Star selections or award voting results.​

The Dodgers must also emphasize the emotional appeal of returning home to Los Angeles. Bellinger is a California native who won his accolades as a Dodger and built his legacy in Hollywood blue. Agent Scott Boras has already indicated that Bellinger would be receptive to a Dodgers reunion, noting that his client “had a great experience here” and was “Hollywood ringing.”​

The Yankees offer familiarity, but the Dodgers offer redemption and homecoming. A five-year, $150 million contract with creative year-to-year flexibility and performance bonuses represents the perfect opportunity for Los Angeles to secure a proven, productive outfielder while giving Bellinger the chance to reclaim his legacy where it all began. The Dodgers must act decisively this offseason to steal Bellinger from New York and solve their outfield needs in one fell swoop.