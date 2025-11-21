The Los Angeles Dodgers are riding high this 2025 MLB offseason after securing back-to-back World Series titles, and star shortstop Mookie Betts shared a heartfelt message that captured his deep connection with the city. The eight-time MLB All-Star, who will have spent more time with the club than with the Boston Red Sox once the 2026 season begins, reflected on his journey with Los Angeles while hosting his annual Thanksgiving charity event.

In a post by Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain on X (formerly known as Twitter), the video featured the outfielder-turned-shortstop speaking sincerely about his connection to Los Angeles and his gratitude for the fans who have supported him since his arrival.

“Yeah, I mean, uh, you know, it's kind of weird. It seems, uh, didn't seem like it's been that long but it has been a long time. Um, you know ever since I've been here, you know at first was COVID so um a beautiful thing. I got to kinda ease my way into the city. Um it's just been love from day one. And I love being a Dodger. Love the city of L.A. That's why I'm out here today.”

The quote came during Betts’ “Thanksgiving Grab & Go” event, part of his 50/50 Foundation and the Dodgers Foundation, which provided meals to hundreds of local families. The four time World Series champion and 2025 Roberto Clemente Award winner tied his charity work to the gratitude he feels toward the community that embraced him from the start.

The reflection from the Dodgers shortstop quickly spread across social media, as fans praised his authenticity and gratitude toward the city. The words carried extra significance—2025 marked his sixth full season in Los Angeles, officially tying his tenure with Boston.

As the MLB offseason continues, Betts’ message reminds fans why he has become more than just a superstar. He’s now a fixture in Los Angeles, a champion on the field, and an example of leadership and humility off of it.