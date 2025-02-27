In the baseball world, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is a large man at 6 foot 4. But, when standing beside former UC Irvine basketball standout Mamadou N'Diaye, the Japanese phenom looks like a midget.

Ndiaye visited the Dodgers' spring training facility this week in Arizona and snapped a picture with Ohtani, making him look extremely small in the photo:

Look at that size difference. Absolutely wild. N'Diaye stands at 7 foot 6. That's even larger than Victor Wembanyama. The tallest player in the big leagues is 6 foot 11 and that's Sean Hjelle of the San Francisco Giants. It's hard to find anyone in the sports world as large as N'Diaye. However, three current college basketball players are taller than N'Diaye, which is crazy in itself.

Back to Shohei Ohtani. He's looking to build off a ridiculous first season with the Dodgers, winning NL MVP and helping LA win a World Series title. Ohtani is also expected to return to the mound at some point, making the Dodgers rotation even stronger than it already is. They signed Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki this winter as well.

Despite the high expectations in 2024 for Ohtani, he fully lived up to them. The 30-year-old finished with 54 home runs, 130 RBI, and a .310 average last season. He did struggle at the plate in the Fall Classic, but Ohtani slashed .364 in the NLCS against the New York Mets. Speaking of the Mets, they're seen as one of the Dodgers' biggest threats in the NL in '25 after signing Juan Soto and also managing to reunite with Pete Alonso.

The New York Yankees could also be back in the World Series after their impressive offseason. Regardless, the Dodgers head into the campaign as the clear favorite and have every chance to lift another trophy, especially with Shohei Ohtani shining at the dish and on the hill.