The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Minnesota Twins in dramatic fashion Wednesday afternoon, 4-3. Freddie Freeman played the hero, hitting a two-run walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning, scoring Mookie Betts, who may miss the next game for an undisclosed reason, and Shohei Ohtani. It was an unexpected finish in Los Angeles, as the Dodgers were down to their final out with no one on base.

Yet, four consecutive batters reached, including Freeman's game-winning hit.

Little did most in attendance know, but earlier in the game, Ohtani made history not seen in 124 years. During the first inning, he took Twins starting pitcher Chris Paddack deep for his 37th home run of the season. It was the fifth straight game Ohtani went deep.

In doing so, he became the first left-handed batter in the modern era (1901) to have a streak of five straight games with a home run and, separately, a five-game streak stealing a base, according to OptaSTATS.

Ohtani has already built himself a Hall of Fame resume, despite only playing six seasons in Major League Baseball. He burst onto the scene from Japan and immediately dominated. But not only was he a menace at the dish, but on the mound as well.

Shohei Ohtani was one of the best starting pitchers and hitters in the game simultaneously. That is something not seen since Babe Ruth, who, truth be told, did not do both at the same time to the same level. Go look it up. His pitching prowess mostly existed before he became the Sultan of Swat with the New York Yankees.

On Wednesday, the Dodgers found themselves trailing in the ninth despite a gem from Tyler Glasnow. The Dodgers ace tossed seven innings of one-run ball, striking out 12. He was in line for the win until Los Angeles' bullpen imploded immediately after he was pulled from the game.

Yet, the Dodgers rallied in the ninth for the win to pull 4.5 games ahead of the San Diego Padres in the National League West. LA is off until Friday when they head cross-country to face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway.