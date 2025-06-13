Shohei Ohtani's return to pitching is nearing, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are seemingly doing everything possible to make sure that happens. Seeing him back on the mound is something the organization and fanbase are excited about. However, the franchise shared an update about how it's approaching Ohtani's return.

Despite the excitement surrounding the two-way superstar pitching once again, the Dodgers admitted the team is taking it slow with Shohei Ohtani, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. Team president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman explained how L.A. is focusing more on Ohtani's longevity as a two-way player than the short term.

“Viewing it on a shorter-term horizon, it's easy to want to be aggressive and push- I think both from him and from us,” said Friedman. “But we set out to view this as putting him in the best position to pitch over the next nine years and prioritizing longevity, and this first year back, it's really important for that long-term aspect to not be too aggressive right now.”

The Dodgers signed the 30-year-old two-way star to a 10-year, $700 million contract in the winter of 2023. Shohei Ohtani has yet to pitch for Los Angeles since signing that deal after undergoing elbow surgery in August of 2023. Since then, Ohtani has been able to make appearances as a hitter while he works his way back to the mound.

Considering the seriousness of elbow surgery and the length of Ohtani's contract, it makes sense for the Dodgers to focus more on the longevity of the superstar's career, than it is to focus on just getting him back in the rotation soon. Although there isn't a confirmed date for Shohei Ohtani to pitch again, expectations are that it will happen at some point this season.

While everyone waits for that return, the three-time MVP (two AL, one NL) is once again playing as one of the best hitters in baseball. Through 269 at-bats this season, Ohtani owns a .290 batting average and .383 OBP while recording 78 hits, 23 home runs, and 39 RBIs. He also has 11 stolen bases on the year so far with a .625 slugging percentage.