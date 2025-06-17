Shohei Ohtani is finally making his first pitching start for the Los Angeles Dodgers since signing with the organization in December 2023. It's a big moment for him and the franchise, as Ohtani can once again be the best two-way player in the league. Leading up to Monday's contest, reports revealed one big change Dave Roberts wanted to make that Ohtani declined.

Reports indicate that Roberts wanted to originally move the 30-year-old two-way superstar out of the leadoff spot in the batting order, according to Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation. However, Shohei Ohtani insisted that he remains first in the batting order, despite making his first career pitching start for Los Angeles.

“Dave Roberts said that he spoke with Shohei Ohtani about the idea of moving him off leadoff in the batting order tonight, but that Shohei Ohtani wanted to keep his spot in the order.”

So, not only will Ohtani serve as the starting pitcher, but he will retain his leadoff spot in the batting order. He's been playing incredibly well there for the Dodgers, so it makes sense why the three-time MVP doesn't want to make any changes. Through 279 at-bats this season, Ohtani owns a .297 batting average and .393 OBP while recording 83 hits, 25 home runs, and 41 RBIS. He's also totaled 11 stolen bags on the year.

The last time Shohei Ohtani took the mound was in August of 2023 when he was still playing for the Los Angeles Angels. It's taken him nearly two years to work his way back to starting as a pitcher since undergoing Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career. The first came in the 2018 season, then again in 2023.

Ohtani is only expected to pitch for one or two innings on Monday against the San Diego Padres. Dave Roberts plans to have relief pitcher Ben Casparius pitch in a bulk relief role. This comes just days after Roberts claimed he wanted Casparius to play in the starting rotation.