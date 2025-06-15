While the Los Angeles Dodgers are having success on the field, what's happening in the city outside of sports has been the talk of the entire nation in regards to the massive protests battling President Donald Trump's immigration policy. As star Kike Hernandez is a huge part of the 2025 Dodgers roster, he used his platform to speak about the recent events in support of immigrants and critque the raids of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Hernandez would take to Instagram to speak on the aforementioned recent events and said he is “saddened and infuriated” to see how immigrants have been treated. From Puerto Rico, Hernandez would express how the city of Los Angeles has welcomed him with open arms, which pains him to see how immigrants are being “violated” and emphasize how “all people deserve to be treated with respect.”

“I may not be Born & Raised, but this city adopted me as one of their own,” Hernández wrote. “I am saddened and infuriated by what’s happening in our country and our city. Los Angeles and Dodger fans have welcomed me, supported me, and shown me nothing but kindness and love. This is my second home. And I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused, and ripped apart. ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity, and human rights. #CityOfImmigrants.”

Dodgers' Dave Roberts on the recent events 

As Hernandez plays in his second stint with the Dodgers, it was no doubt important to speak about the recent events happening in the country and to a community he feels is being “ripped apart.” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts would also be asked about the protests and ICE raids in the city, and while admitting he doesn't know everything about it, he understands how there would be “unrest” during this time.

“Honestly, I don’t know enough, to be quite honest with you,” Roberts said, according to The Athletic.. “I know that when you’re having to bring people in and deport people, all the unrest, it’s certainly unsettling for everyone. But I haven’t dug enough and can’t speak intelligently on it.”

At any rate, the Dodgers are currently 42-29, which puts them first in the NL West as they conclude the current series against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday night in a rubber match.