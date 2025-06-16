Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts will have a reunion of sorts with former Boston Red Sox teammate Rafael Devers. That's following the shocking trade that sent Devers to the Dodgers' National League West rivals San Francisco Giants, on Sunday.

The trade went down amid the series finale at Dodger Stadium between the Dodgers and San Francisco, which sent a strong message to the rest of the big leagues about their clear intention to win the World Series by giving up pitchers Kyle Harrison, Jordan Hicks and  Jose Belo and outfilelder James Tibbs III in exchange for the three-time MLB All-Star.

Betts was just as bewildered as everyone else was upon learning the Red Sox's decision to move on from Devers, who won a World Series with them in 2018, when Betts was also still calling Fenway Park home.

“I just thought it was crazy,” said Betts of Devers' trade to the Giants, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. “Nothing really to say, it’s just crazy.”

Article Continues Below
More Los Angeles Dodgers News
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw high fives teammates after coming off the field during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw announces life update amid Giants series finaleYasmin Edañol ·
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) reacts after walking off the mound after the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw’s hilarious reaction to Giants’ Rafael Devers tradeRichard Pereira ·
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) leads off first during the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.
Shohei Ohtani’s Dodgers pitching return made official vs. PadresRexwell Villas ·
Jun 20, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Kike Hernandez (8) runs to the dugout at the end of the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Dodgers’ Kike Hernandez shows support for immigrants amid Los Angeles protestsZachary Weinberger ·
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) walks on to the field before a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
Dodgers rumors: Insider dumps cold water on Shohei Ohtani’s pitching returnTroy Finnegan ·
June 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) throws against the New York Mets during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Clayton Kershaw flashes vintage form with 7 scoreless innings vs. GiantsMike Gianakos ·

Betts must know what it feels like to be transported from the Red Sox as a high-caliber player to the NL West, as that was the same route he had taken to Los Angeles.

Back in 2020, the former American League Most Valuable Player was traded by Boston to the Dodgers along with David Price, Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs and Connor Wong. That trade remains widely considered a one-sided deal that favored Los Angeles considerably. The Red Sox had been in the MLB postseason just once since, while Betts had won the World Series two more times with Los Angeles. He also signed a 12-year, $365 million extension with the Dodgers just months after the trade.

Devers' trade to the Giants is also being viewed in the same spectrum, with many believing that San Francisco fleeced the Red Sox in the transaction.

With the Giants, Devers appears to be in a good position to chase a World Series ring. The Dodgers are still leading the division but San Francisco is doing an admirable job of staying within shouting distance of Los Angeles. Betts and Devers will see each other more regularly as well, with the two now in the same division. The Dodgers and the Giants will next take on each other in July for a three-game series in San Francisco just before the All-Star break.