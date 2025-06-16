Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts will have a reunion of sorts with former Boston Red Sox teammate Rafael Devers. That's following the shocking trade that sent Devers to the Dodgers' National League West rivals San Francisco Giants, on Sunday.

The trade went down amid the series finale at Dodger Stadium between the Dodgers and San Francisco, which sent a strong message to the rest of the big leagues about their clear intention to win the World Series by giving up pitchers Kyle Harrison, Jordan Hicks and Jose Belo and outfilelder James Tibbs III in exchange for the three-time MLB All-Star.

Betts was just as bewildered as everyone else was upon learning the Red Sox's decision to move on from Devers, who won a World Series with them in 2018, when Betts was also still calling Fenway Park home.

“I just thought it was crazy,” said Betts of Devers' trade to the Giants, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. “Nothing really to say, it’s just crazy.”

Betts must know what it feels like to be transported from the Red Sox as a high-caliber player to the NL West, as that was the same route he had taken to Los Angeles.

Back in 2020, the former American League Most Valuable Player was traded by Boston to the Dodgers along with David Price, Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs and Connor Wong. That trade remains widely considered a one-sided deal that favored Los Angeles considerably. The Red Sox had been in the MLB postseason just once since, while Betts had won the World Series two more times with Los Angeles. He also signed a 12-year, $365 million extension with the Dodgers just months after the trade.

Devers' trade to the Giants is also being viewed in the same spectrum, with many believing that San Francisco fleeced the Red Sox in the transaction.

With the Giants, Devers appears to be in a good position to chase a World Series ring. The Dodgers are still leading the division but San Francisco is doing an admirable job of staying within shouting distance of Los Angeles. Betts and Devers will see each other more regularly as well, with the two now in the same division. The Dodgers and the Giants will next take on each other in July for a three-game series in San Francisco just before the All-Star break.